Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $35

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] loss -3.47% on the last trading session, reaching $30.02 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Kohl’s Becomes the Exclusive Wholesale Retailer of Levi’s® SilverTab™ as Iconic Denim Brand Reintroduces Beloved ‘90s Era Collection.

Kohl’s and Levi’s® partner to bring back the style and attitude of the 1990s with a revived limited-time SilverTab™ capsule collection.

As a top retailer of Levi’s®, Kohl’s is the exclusive wholesale partner of Levi’s® SilverTab™.

Kohl’s Corporation represents 127.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.58 billion with the latest information. KSS stock price has been found in the range of $29.76 to $30.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 3282471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $33.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KSS stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 55 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.08, while it was recorded at 29.80 for the last single week of trading, and 49.73 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -1.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $3,575 million, or 96.20% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,665,946, which is approximately -2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,711,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.59 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $201.24 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,807,751 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 27,749,385 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 73,519,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,076,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,233,621 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,917,870 shares during the same period.