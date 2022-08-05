Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] Stock trading around $65.43 per share: What’s Next?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] loss -8.74% or -6.27 points to close at $65.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2909451 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Completed dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 in patients with transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy; expects to present interim safety and serum TTR reduction data in 2H 2022.

Presented updated interim data from the dose-escalation portion of the polyneuropathy arm, establishing deep reductions of disease-causing protein were sustained through 12 months following a single dose of NTLA-2001.

It opened the trading session at $61.90, the shares rose to $65.8899 and dropped to $57.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTLA points out that the company has recorded -31.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, NTLA reached to a volume of 2909451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $128.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NTLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.81.

Trading performance analysis for NTLA stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, NTLA shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.85, while it was recorded at 65.74 for the last single week of trading, and 82.05 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -810.37 and a Gross Margin at +79.15. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -810.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.19.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

There are presently around $4,221 million, or 86.10% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,514,580, which is approximately 5.941% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,391,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.23 million in NTLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $366.52 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 7,326,651 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 7,755,670 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 49,431,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,513,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,691,119 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,505,483 shares during the same period.