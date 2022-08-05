Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] Revenue clocked in at $479.40 million, down -89.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HYFM] closed the trading session at $2.85 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.27, while the highest price level was $2.85. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Hydrofarm Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Further Reduces Cost Structure and Maintains Solid Liquidity Position.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced preliminary unaudited financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.93 percent and weekly performance of -15.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 751.85K shares, HYFM reached to a volume of 4176568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYFM shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $26 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on HYFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

HYFM stock trade performance evaluation

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.43. With this latest performance, HYFM shares dropped by -21.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.76 for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +21.17. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.30.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74 million, or 60.30% of HYFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,319,757, which is approximately 7.386% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 3,205,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.13 million in HYFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.12 million in HYFM stock with ownership of nearly 3.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HYFM] by around 3,882,024 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,580,295 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,555,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,017,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYFM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,363 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,614,250 shares during the same period.