Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $11.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Hayward Holdings to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that it will be participating in the Jefferies Industrials Conference at The InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York on August 9, 2022.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat and additional company information can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.

Hayward Holdings Inc. represents 218.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.10 billion with the latest information. HAYW stock price has been found in the range of $11.55 to $11.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 3267929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $15.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HAYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 31.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HAYW stock

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 11.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $2,046 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 64,763,389, which is approximately -9.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 35,391,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.31 million in HAYW stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $88.23 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 3.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 54,844,511 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 17,566,361 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 103,182,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,592,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,193,077 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,551,411 shares during the same period.