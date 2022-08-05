Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is 65.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] traded at a low on 08/03/22, posting a -3.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.26. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Second Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2022 second quarter financial and operating results on Monday August 8, 2022, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its second quarter 2022 results conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link. Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate and each individual party much register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the “Call Me” function on the platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4418944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at 7.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for GTE stock reached $581.10 million, with 367.39 million shares outstanding and 359.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 4418944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3976, while it was recorded at 1.2900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2213 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $122 million, or 22.06% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 24,381,412, which is approximately -10.88% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,270,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.46 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $10.46 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 175.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 40,400,246 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 15,477,982 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 41,253,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,131,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,991,060 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 5,445,181 shares during the same period.