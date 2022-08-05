G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GTHX] price surged by 20.16 percent to reach at $1.76. The company report on August 3, 2022 that G1 Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

– Achieved $8.7 Million in Net Revenue from Sales of COSELA® (trilaciclib) in the Second Quarter of 2022 and $10.6 Million in Total Revenue -.

– Completed Patient Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Trilaciclib in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) (PRESERVE 1) -.

A sum of 3462753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $11.20 and dropped to a low of $8.74 until finishing in the latest session at $10.49.

The one-year GTHX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.44. The average equity rating for GTHX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTHX shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GTHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

GTHX Stock Performance Analysis:

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.23. With this latest performance, GTHX shares gained by 65.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.96 for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 8.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into G1 Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.59 and a Gross Margin at +93.60. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -471.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.47.

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $253 million, or 59.80% of GTHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,676,814, which is approximately -14.525% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,299,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.62 million in GTHX stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $24.24 million in GTHX stock with ownership of nearly 1.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GTHX] by around 1,979,149 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,272,078 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 17,831,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,082,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTHX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 839,561 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 134,872 shares during the same period.