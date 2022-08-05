Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Is Currently -0.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] loss -0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $10.24 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2022 that FRO – Fronline Ltd. and Euronav NV sign definitive combination agreement to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator.

Frontline Ltd. represents 203.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.25 billion with the latest information. FRO stock price has been found in the range of $10.00 to $10.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 3728423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for FRO stock

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 25.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $362 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,310,581, which is approximately -0.241% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,457,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.64 million in FRO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $23.02 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 10,130,219 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 15,417,267 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 9,820,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,368,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,771,795 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,557,062 shares during the same period.