For Quhuo Limited [QH], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Quhuo Limited [NASDAQ: QH] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.73 during the day while it closed the day at $0.45. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Quhuo Announces Management Change.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) (“Quhuo” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled workforce operational solution platform in China, today announced that Ms. Wenting Ji, the Company’s director and chief financial officer, informed the Company of her intention to resign from her positions as a director and the chief financial officer due to personal reasons. The resignation of Ms. Wenting Ji will become effective on July 18, 2022. Ms. Wenting Ji has confirmed that her resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Zhen Ba, co-founder, director and vice president as the chief financial officer, effective on July 18, 2022. Mr. Ba’s responsibilities at Quhuo will include corporate finance, tax, funding, reporting directly to Mr. Leslie Yu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quhuo.

Quhuo Limited stock has also gained 36.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QH stock has declined by -8.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.03% and lost -59.46% year-on date.

The market cap for QH stock reached $22.63 million, with 44.19 million shares outstanding and 34.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.66K shares, QH reached a trading volume of 4396765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quhuo Limited [QH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QH shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Quhuo Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quhuo Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for QH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

QH stock trade performance evaluation

Quhuo Limited [QH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.20. With this latest performance, QH shares gained by 18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Quhuo Limited [QH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3715, while it was recorded at 0.3620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8346 for the last 200 days.

Quhuo Limited [QH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quhuo Limited [QH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.46. Quhuo Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quhuo Limited [QH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.01. Additionally, QH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quhuo Limited [QH] managed to generate an average of $702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.67.Quhuo Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Quhuo Limited [QH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of QH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 18,301, which is approximately -49.724% of the company’s market cap and around 24.76% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in QH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in QH stock with ownership of nearly -62.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quhuo Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Quhuo Limited [NASDAQ:QH] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 85,180 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 41,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 51 shares during the same period.