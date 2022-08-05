For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], Analyst sees a rise to $22.50. What next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] slipped around -0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.05 at the close of the session, down -3.15%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided an operational update.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -20.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PK Stock saw the intraday high of $15.80 and lowest of $14.775 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.62, which means current price is +16.67% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3803476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $21.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $19 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $19, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PK stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PK shares from 24 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.38, while it was recorded at 15.41 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $3,186 million, or 93.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,696,042, which is approximately 1.712% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,740,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.6 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $207.37 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 20,777,313 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 27,115,682 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 163,831,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,724,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,241,509 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,505,335 shares during the same period.