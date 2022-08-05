For Crocs Inc. [CROX], Analyst sees a drop to $90. What next?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] plunged by -$8.3 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $71.81 during the day while it closed the day at $69.08. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues, Up 51%.

Second Quarter Operating Margin of 26% and Adjusted Operating Margin of 30%.

Diluted EPS of $2.58 and Adjusted Diluted EPS Rose 45% to $3.24.

Crocs Inc. stock has also gained 3.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CROX stock has declined by -4.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.33% and lost -46.12% year-on date.

The market cap for CROX stock reached $3.64 billion, with 59.82 million shares outstanding and 59.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 6336879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $89.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CROX stock. On April 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CROX shares from 150 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CROX stock trade performance evaluation

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 32.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.69, while it was recorded at 72.70 for the last single week of trading, and 96.56 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.82 and a Gross Margin at +60.48. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 476.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.49.

Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,434 million, or 82.60% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,688,747, which is approximately 13.032% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,646,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.15 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $403.17 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 4.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 7,159,369 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 8,239,370 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 34,311,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,710,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,214 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,830,427 shares during the same period.