For Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.70%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ceridian Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Dayforce recurring revenue up 29.0% year-over-year, or 30.7% on a constant currency basis3.

Revenue of $301.2 million, up 20.3% year-over-year, or 22.7% on a constant currency basis3.

Over the last 12 months, CDAY stock dropped by -35.12%. The one-year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.46.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.76 billion, with 152.12 million shares outstanding and 151.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CDAY stock reached a trading volume of 3975945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CDAY stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CDAY shares from 105 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 200.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CDAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.70. With this latest performance, CDAY shares gained by 29.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.04, while it was recorded at 57.86 for the last single week of trading, and 76.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CDAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 60.20%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,547 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,882,516, which is approximately 2.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 17,728,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $984.53 million in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 0.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 16,890,904 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 14,160,152 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 131,517,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,568,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,153,044 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 973,917 shares during the same period.