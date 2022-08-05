For Bumble Inc. [BMBL], Analyst sees a rise to $39. What next?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Bumble Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 following the close of market on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

A sum of 4698443 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. Bumble Inc. shares reached a high of $36.38 and dropped to a low of $33.32 until finishing in the latest session at $35.59.

The one-year BMBL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.91. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $32.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMBL stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BMBL shares from 57 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.76, while it was recorded at 36.61 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,415 million, or 96.80% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13,492,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.21 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $284.83 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 83.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 24,811,641 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 22,021,964 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 77,214,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,048,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,523,197 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,999,168 shares during the same period.