Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is -78.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.21 at the close of the session, up 10.00%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Farmmi Boosts North American Sales; Expects Strong 2022 Finish.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, announced today a new North American sales win, for dried black fungus, that will export to Vancouver, Canada.

The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have sparked a renewed interest in mycology products and their potential in assisting the body’s immune response. In November 2021, Allied Market Research reported that the global functional mushroom market generated $7.98 billion in 2020, and expects it to swell to $19.33 billion in 2030. (source: Bloomberg).

Farmmi Inc. stock is now -78.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAMI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.27 and lowest of $1.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.75, which means current price is +19.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 2928648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1480, while it was recorded at 1.0980 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1064 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 64,142, which is approximately -79.708% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 46,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $51000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly 358.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 136,806 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 273,855 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 179,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,143 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 21,896 shares during the same period.