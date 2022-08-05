Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $14.91 billion, down -13.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] price surged by 0.39 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Equitable Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Results demonstrate strong balance sheet and resilient business model; economic management and fair value hedging support 440% combined RBC ratio, above 375-400% target.

Net income of $1.7bn; Net income per share of $4.47.

A sum of 2986607 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Equitable Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $29.27 and dropped to a low of $27.63 until finishing in the latest session at $28.51.

The one-year EQH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.75. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $38.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.59.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.32, while it was recorded at 28.20 for the last single week of trading, and 31.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 3.47%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,722 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,143,567, which is approximately 2.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,341,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $922.05 million in EQH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $822.55 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -35.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 28,223,143 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 32,682,708 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 315,180,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,086,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,731,102 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,092,999 shares during the same period.