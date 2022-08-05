Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $112

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.72%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Duke Energy reports second-quarter 2022 financial results.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results in a news release available on the company’s website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors.

Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s financial results and other business and financial updates during an investor presentation at 10 a.m. ET today.

Over the last 12 months, DUK stock rose by 2.81%. The one-year Duke Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.37. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.86 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, DUK stock reached a trading volume of 2959576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $113.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DUK stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DUK shares from 108 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.15, while it was recorded at 109.99 for the last single week of trading, and 105.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.82%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,710 million, or 63.50% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,521,533, which is approximately 2.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,982,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.59 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.69 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 8.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 922 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 22,618,299 shares. Additionally, 713 investors decreased positions by around 21,924,507 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 435,813,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,356,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,487,474 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,570,126 shares during the same period.