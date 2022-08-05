Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell -19.59% so far this year. What now?

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] slipped around -1.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.31 at the close of the session, down -4.00%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Doximity Underscores Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility with Launch of ESG Website.

Company’s mission to support clinicians aligned with ESG commitments and impact.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced the launch of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) website. Doximity recently marked its first anniversary as a public company, and is committed to creating long-term value for all stakeholders by operating responsibly, sustainably and ethically. The launch of the company’s ESG website highlights this commitment and will help establish the transparency and foundational framework to continue making a positive impact on the U.S. healthcare system and society.

Doximity Inc. stock is now -19.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCS Stock saw the intraday high of $43.09 and lowest of $40.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.79, which means current price is +48.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, DOCS reached a trading volume of 3632273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $47.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $70 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $35, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DOCS stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOCS shares from 78 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 61.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.10.

How has DOCS stock performed recently?

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, DOCS shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.65, while it was recorded at 42.25 for the last single week of trading, and 49.07 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.05 and a Gross Margin at +88.42. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.36.

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 6.15%.

Insider trade positions for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

There are presently around $3,229 million, or 78.70% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,671,287, which is approximately -15.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,227,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.97 million in DOCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $302.4 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 81.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doximity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 25,648,890 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 14,570,222 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 39,890,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,109,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,493,749 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,111,465 shares during the same period.