Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $27

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CCRN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.52%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Cross Country Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CCRN stock rose by 40.85%. The one-year Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.2. The average equity rating for CCRN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $903.97 million, with 37.03 million shares outstanding and 36.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 546.52K shares, CCRN stock reached a trading volume of 2991954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCRN shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CCRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.52. With this latest performance, CCRN shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.85, while it was recorded at 26.07 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +21.78. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.73.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CCRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. go to 3.80%.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [CCRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $823 million, or 95.50% of CCRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,948,885, which is approximately 6.256% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,634,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.0 million in CCRN stocks shares; and SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $49.05 million in CCRN stock with ownership of nearly 3.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CCRN] by around 4,345,203 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 4,047,070 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 27,136,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,528,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCRN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,437,247 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,881 shares during the same period.