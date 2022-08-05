Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell -39.48% so far this year. What now?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] loss -0.61% or -0.01 points to close at $1.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3459336 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Clovis Oncology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on August 8.

It opened the trading session at $1.77, the shares rose to $1.79 and dropped to $1.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLVS points out that the company has recorded -12.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -182.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.62M shares, CLVS reached to a volume of 3459336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.75. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -24.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5219, while it was recorded at 1.6140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2329 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $92 million, or 40.20% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,348,898, which is approximately 22.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,985,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.38 million in CLVS stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $7.34 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 11.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 11,287,396 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 21,645,210 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 23,038,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,971,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,330,747 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,480,406 shares during the same period.