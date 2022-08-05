Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Is Currently -5.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.47. The company report on July 20, 2022 that AdQuick.com, Clear Channel Outdoor Innovate to Deliver Real-Time Availability Data to Modernize Out-of-Home Media Buying.

Two out-of-home advertising leaders partner to automate outdoor inventory selection.

AdQuick.com, the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform in the world, today announces a partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE:CCO), one of the world’s largest Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising companies, to provide AdQuick customers with real-time printed and digital display availability. This partnership is the first-of-its-kind, and further automates how marketers plan, optimize and execute OOH campaigns more precisely and quicker than ever before.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCO stock has declined by -43.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.00% and lost -55.59% year-on date.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $644.62 million, with 470.57 million shares outstanding and 467.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 3730514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 27.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3118, while it was recorded at 1.5000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6867 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

There are presently around $674 million, or 99.10% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 37,999,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.86 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.38 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 6.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 39,549,344 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 28,123,181 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 390,580,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,253,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,513,219 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,648,469 shares during the same period.