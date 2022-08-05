Cigna Corporation [CI] gain 18.34% so far this year. What now?

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] closed the trading session at $271.74 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $271.28, while the highest price level was $273.80. The company report on July 29, 2022 that As Temperatures Rise, Cigna Offers Medicare Advantage Customers Rides To Cooling Centers at No Extra Cost.

Older adults are disproportionally impacted by oppressive heat.

As temperatures rise across the country, Cigna will provide its Medicare Advantage customers rides to community cooling centers to safely find relief from the heat. Any Medicare Advantage customer with a transportation benefit can now use this service throughout the summer at no extra cost.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.34 percent and weekly performance of -1.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CI reached to a volume of 3548815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $294.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $283 to $296. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CI stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CI shares from 258 to 301.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 6.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.43.

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 265.34, while it was recorded at 273.03 for the last single week of trading, and 240.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Corporation [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.84. Cigna Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 11.45%.

There are presently around $75,778 million, or 90.80% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,350,591, which is approximately -0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,992,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.06 billion in CI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.77 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly -2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 657 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 13,111,206 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 17,353,916 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 248,398,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,863,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,275,400 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,105,124 shares during the same period.