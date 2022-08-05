Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Exicure Inc. [XCUR] – find out why.

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] closed the trading session at $2.50 on 08/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.10, while the highest price level was $3.24. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Exicure, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next generation nucleic acid therapies targeting RNA to address both genetic and non-genetic neurological disorders and hair loss disorders, today announced that on July 19, 2022, it received a letter from the Office of General Counsel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing it that Nasdaq has confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and that the Company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Accordingly, the scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has been cancelled and the Company’s Common Stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.77 percent and weekly performance of 54.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 428.79K shares, XCUR reached to a volume of 13254034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exicure Inc. [XCUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XCUR shares is $93.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XCUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on XCUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for XCUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

XCUR stock trade performance evaluation

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.32. With this latest performance, XCUR shares gained by 24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7900, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6900 for the last 200 days.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.55.

Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.30% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 244,142, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 232,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in XCUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 1.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 50,198 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 541,059 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 264,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 855,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,193 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 445,520 shares during the same period.