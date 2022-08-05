Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is -26.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] slipped around -2.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $106.89 at the close of the session, down -1.99%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable August 19, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 8, 2022. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

Capital One Financial Corporation stock is now -26.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COF Stock saw the intraday high of $107.97 and lowest of $106.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 177.95, which means current price is +8.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 3319122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $142.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $152 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 70.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.88, while it was recorded at 108.49 for the last single week of trading, and 135.54 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $37,785 million, or 93.80% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 32,964,956, which is approximately 0.531% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,803,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.24 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -11.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 13,700,832 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 31,918,678 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 307,873,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,493,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,003,006 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 4,564,841 shares during the same period.