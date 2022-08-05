Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Revenue clocked in at $26.65 billion, up 20.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.50%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Canadian Natural’s (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company’s second quarter 2022 results, “Our world class asset base is strategically balanced across commodity types so we can be flexible and capture opportunities throughout the commodity price cycle to maximize value for our shareholders. A substantial portion of our unique and diverse asset base consists of long life low decline assets which have significant, low risk, high value reserves that require lower maintenance capital than most other reserves, making Canadian Natural a truly robust and resilient energy company.

“Our culture of continuous improvement with a focus on cost control and safe, effective and efficient operations, and our disciplined approach to capital allocation continues to drive strong operating results. Total corporate production averaged approximately 1,211 MBOE‍/‍d in Q2/22, including record quarterly natural gas production of approximately 2.1 Bcf/d which has grown over 30% from Q2/21 levels. We completed turnarounds at our Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets in Q2/22, with both mines having returned to full production rates, capturing a strong Synthetic Crude Oil (“SCO”) price premium to WTI.

Over the last 12 months, CNQ stock rose by 57.91%. The one-year Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.86. The average equity rating for CNQ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.30 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, CNQ stock reached a trading volume of 3788245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $67.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.97, while it was recorded at 53.30 for the last single week of trading, and 53.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Natural Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +34.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $41,697 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 124,407,484, which is approximately 25.442% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 115,678,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.22 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly 20.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 79,042,311 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 57,530,223 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 682,468,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,040,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,346,450 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,224,425 shares during the same period.