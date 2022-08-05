Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Is Currently -12.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -12.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.22. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) today reported results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Presentation slides accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company’s website at www.callon.com located on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the site.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3166645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Callon Petroleum Company stands at 4.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.79%.

The market cap for CPE stock reached $2.23 billion, with 61.49 million shares outstanding and 60.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 3166645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $74.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $100, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.10. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.64, while it was recorded at 42.87 for the last single week of trading, and 52.24 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.31 and a Gross Margin at +53.94. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37.

Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $1,931 million, or 71.00% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 11,700,780, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,607,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.14 million in CPE stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $272.5 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly -17.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 7,425,461 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 7,561,100 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 36,900,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,886,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,033,930 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,298 shares during the same period.