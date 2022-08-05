Bright Green Corporation [BGXX] is -94.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bright Green Corporation [NASDAQ: BGXX] price surged by 7.63 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Bright Green Announces CEO Transition.

Ed Robinson to step down; Terry Rafih, Bright Green’s Chairman of the Board, to assume interim position as CEO.

A sum of 4176427 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Bright Green Corporation shares reached a high of $1.59 and dropped to a low of $1.08 until finishing in the latest session at $1.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Green Corporation [BGXX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Green Corporation is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BGXX Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Green Corporation [BGXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.85 for Bright Green Corporation [BGXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8944, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bright Green Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.86.

Bright Green Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Bright Green Corporation [BGXX] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Green Corporation [NASDAQ:BGXX] by around 14,243 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGXX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,243 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.