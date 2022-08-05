BMO Capital Markets lifts Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] loss -3.29% or -0.78 points to close at $22.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3832879 shares. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Nielsen Receives Governmental Regulatory Approval For Proposed Transaction with Consortium of Private Investment Funds.

Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Nielsen Shareholders Vote “FOR” The Proposed Transaction.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) today announced it has received all necessary governmental regulatory approvals required to complete its previously announced proposed transaction with a consortium of private investment funds (“Consortium”) led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with institutional partners.

It opened the trading session at $22.75, the shares rose to $23.00 and dropped to $22.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLSN points out that the company has recorded 20.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 3832879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NLSN stock

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.96, while it was recorded at 23.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.28 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $8,421 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,345,467, which is approximately -2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 34,555,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $793.39 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $494.78 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 1.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 68,563,467 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 90,171,496 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 208,048,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,783,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,771,555 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,537,062 shares during the same period.