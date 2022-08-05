BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell -12.69% so far this year. What now?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] gained 2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $4.06 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that BGC Partners Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

BGC Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 AM ET Today.

BGC Partners Inc. represents 368.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. BGCP stock price has been found in the range of $3.94 to $4.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 2959970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BGCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for BGCP stock

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.15. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.65 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.16 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.33 and a Gross Margin at +91.52. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $858 million, or 66.10% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,064,994, which is approximately 0.906% of the company’s market cap and around 7.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,493,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.32 million in BGCP stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $62.93 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 31,093,893 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 23,712,630 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 156,422,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,228,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,083,646 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 14,360,125 shares during the same period.