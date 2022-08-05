Barclays slashes price target on Dominion Energy Inc. [D] – find out why.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Dominion Energy’s Largest Battery Storage Pilot Project Now Operational.

Three independent battery systems totaling 12 megawatts were installed at Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County.

Energy storage is key to grid reliability, continued solar and wind expansion, and achieving net zero emissions.

A sum of 2975252 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.52M shares. Dominion Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $83.85 and dropped to a low of $82.785 until finishing in the latest session at $82.89.

The one-year D stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.6. The average equity rating for D stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $87.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

D Stock Performance Analysis:

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.71, while it was recorded at 82.55 for the last single week of trading, and 79.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dominion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

D Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.53%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,268 million, or 70.70% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,870,214, which is approximately 1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,384,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.86 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 8.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

721 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 38,679,664 shares. Additionally, 638 investors decreased positions by around 34,109,195 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 509,530,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,319,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,756,720 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,867,891 shares during the same period.