Ball Corporation [BALL] Revenue clocked in at $14.40 billion, down -38.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.41%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Ball Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Rephasing of Certain Growth Capital Projects.

Highlights.

Second quarter U.S. GAAP loss per diluted share of 55 cents vs. earnings per diluted share of 61 cents in 2021; company recorded non-cash, long-lived asset impairment for Russian operations during second quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BALL stock dropped by -24.99%. The one-year Ball Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.38.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.68 billion, with 320.90 million shares outstanding and 316.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, BALL stock reached a trading volume of 8499024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corporation [BALL]:

Truist have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

BALL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corporation [BALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.41. With this latest performance, BALL shares dropped by -17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.10 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.67, while it was recorded at 70.09 for the last single week of trading, and 84.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63.

Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 10.12%.

Ball Corporation [BALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,750 million, or 90.90% of BALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,335,550, which is approximately 1.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,742,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in BALL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.38 billion in BALL stock with ownership of nearly -6.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BALL] by around 14,365,689 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 15,905,407 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 235,417,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,689,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,884,698 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,931,762 shares during the same period.