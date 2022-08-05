Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Revenue clocked in at $52.00 million, down -63.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] gained 3.29% on the last trading session, reaching $3.14 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 262063 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 733268. The replay will be available through September 10, 2022.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. represents 57.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $789.80 million with the latest information. BKKT stock price has been found in the range of $3.10 to $3.555.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 7978683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for BKKT stock

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.95. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 33.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -465.09. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.96.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

There are presently around $35 million, or 18.10% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,158,040, which is approximately 67.289% of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, holding 1,081,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 million in BKKT stocks shares; and CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $3.01 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 107.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 3,808,402 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,785,244 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,457,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,136,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,391 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,773,425 shares during the same period.