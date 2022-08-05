Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] is -29.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] traded at a low on 08/04/22, posting a -7.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.39. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. – Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3260340 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for AMBP stock reached $3.72 billion, with 588.24 million shares outstanding and 148.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, AMBP reached a trading volume of 3260340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $7.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has AMBP stock performed recently?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

There are presently around $696 million, or 18.60% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,891,763, which is approximately 1.744% of the company’s market cap and around 75.33% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,154,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.89 million in AMBP stocks shares; and BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., currently with $61.47 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly -5.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 13,559,714 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 17,010,586 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 78,273,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,843,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,490,763 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,788,542 shares during the same period.