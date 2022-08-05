Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] Revenue clocked in at $180.00 million, up 2.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.90 during the day while it closed the day at $7.90. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Aimco Provides Recent Highlights and Second Quarter Financial Results.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today second quarter results for 2022 and provided highlights on recent activities.

Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “Aimco has accomplished a great deal during 2022 and we are well positioned for continued success. The early monetization of our four development assets leased from AIR Communities (“AIR”) highlights our team’s ability to execute and will lead to $100 million dollars of value creation for Aimco shareholders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company stock has also loss -2.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIV stock has inclined by 25.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.51% and gained 2.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AIV stock reached $1.14 billion, with 149.79 million shares outstanding and 148.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 3234333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

AIV stock trade performance evaluation

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.38 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,120 million, or 95.50% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,189,450, which is approximately 3.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,903,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.24 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $116.53 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly -6.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 16,693,135 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 13,839,316 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 111,254,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,787,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,080,459 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,402,522 shares during the same period.