Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] fell -14.62% so far this year. What now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTL] traded at a high on 08/04/22, posting a 3.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.23. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Algoma Steel Group Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results.

Solid Revenue, Operational and Free Cash Flow Performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3278894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for ASTL stock reached $1.39 billion, with 147.96 million shares outstanding and 135.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ASTL reached a trading volume of 3278894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algoma Steel Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASTL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has ASTL stock performed recently?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, ASTL shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.07 and a Gross Margin at +39.77. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 97.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 40.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]

There are presently around $900 million, or 65.90% of ASTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTL stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT, LP with ownership of 20,515,674, which is approximately 46.599% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 12,398,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.44 million in ASTL stocks shares; and CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $79.84 million in ASTL stock with ownership of nearly 42.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algoma Steel Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTL] by around 44,767,510 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,346,287 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 50,444,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,558,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,043,953 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,997 shares during the same period.