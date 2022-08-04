Wolfe Research lifts Abbott Laboratories [ABT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 0.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $109.61. The company report on August 1, 2022 that HBCUS, Industry Partners Launch Initiative To Diversify and Strengthen Cybersecurity Workforce.

BALTIMORE –News Direct– Abbott.

BALTIMORE, August 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ – To address the urgent cybersecurity talent needs in the U.S., Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering (AMIE) announced a new collaboration to support cybersecurity education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3864873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbott Laboratories stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for ABT stock reached $193.95 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 3864873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $127.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $138 to $142, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ABT stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABT shares from 150 to 143.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.85, while it was recorded at 109.39 for the last single week of trading, and 120.68 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $141,776 million, or 75.50% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,288,441, which is approximately 1.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,854,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.56 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.84 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,204 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 50,887,855 shares. Additionally, 1,227 investors decreased positions by around 60,772,514 shares, while 436 investors held positions by with 1,181,796,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,293,456,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,185,018 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 6,829,497 shares during the same period.