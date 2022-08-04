why Realty Income Corporation [O] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.44

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] plunged by -$0.8 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $73.52 during the day while it closed the day at $72.00. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise. Our financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 do not reflect our merger with VEREIT, Inc. (VEREIT), which was completed on November 1, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation stock has also gained 0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has inclined by 6.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.15% and gained 0.57% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $42.07 billion, with 593.83 million shares outstanding and 590.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, O reached a trading volume of 3719644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $75.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 219.36.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.80, while it was recorded at 73.20 for the last single week of trading, and 69.12 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,663 million, or 78.80% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,842,978, which is approximately 3.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,378,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.27 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 8.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 591 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 31,320,120 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 22,801,835 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 413,421,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,543,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,462,482 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,495,661 shares during the same period.