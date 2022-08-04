why Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.24%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Butterfly Network Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Record Revenue with Momentum in Both Domestic and International Markets.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a business update.

Over the last 12 months, BFLY stock dropped by -45.47%. The one-year Butterfly Network Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.14. The average equity rating for BFLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.11 billion, with 199.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, BFLY stock reached a trading volume of 4783034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Butterfly Network Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73.

BFLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.24. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 69.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.73 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Butterfly Network Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -299.42 and a Gross Margin at +24.77. Butterfly Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.57.

Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $512 million, or 53.20% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,216,250, which is approximately 0.278% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,179,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.6 million in BFLY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $60.66 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Butterfly Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 7,876,313 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 11,158,958 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 71,416,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,451,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,181,183 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,920,896 shares during the same period.