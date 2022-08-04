Wall Street Analyst Initiated Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.14, while the highest price level was $1.27. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Yatsen Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated August 1, 2022 (the “August Letter”), notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing criterion of a minimum share price as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the “NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion”).

As previously announced, the Company received a letter from the NYSE dated April 11, 2022, notifying the Company that it was below compliance standards due to the average closing price of the Company’s American depositary shares being less than $1.00 for a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Following the receipt of the August Letter, the Company is no longer considered below the NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion and has regained compliance regarding this matter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.86 percent and weekly performance of -6.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, YSG reached to a volume of 3186959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1508, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5041 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.81 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.81.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $187 million, or 32.90% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 40,451,713, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 15,968,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.96 million in YSG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $18.65 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 1.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 20,808,052 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 35,258,268 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 93,571,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,638,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,791,878 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 25,865,040 shares during the same period.