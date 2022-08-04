Wall Street Analyst Initiated Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES IT IS SOLIDIFYING ITS STRATEGIC FOCUS ON CORE MARCELLUS AND HAYNESVILLE POSITIONS.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) today reported 2022 second quarter financial and operating results and announced the company is taking actions to solidify its strategic focus on its core Marcellus and Haynesville positions.

Over the last 12 months, CHK stock rose by 74.10%. The one-year Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.24. The average equity rating for CHK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.43 billion, with 120.81 million shares outstanding and 106.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, CHK stock reached a trading volume of 4380850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $129.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CHK Stock Performance Analysis:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.37, while it was recorded at 91.85 for the last single week of trading, and 77.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chesapeake Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CHK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 4.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,844 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 13,017,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,196,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CHK stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.01 billion in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -3.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 20,175,830 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 14,397,277 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 105,750,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,323,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,488,799 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 947,234 shares during the same period.