Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Western Union Company [WU]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.21. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Western Union Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50, adjusted EPS of $0.51; 23.2% GAAP operating margin, 23.3% adjusted operating margin.

Company to provide update on global long-term strategy at investor day on October 20, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4130378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $6.55 billion, with 393.10 million shares outstanding and 383.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4130378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $18.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.03.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.85, while it was recorded at 16.99 for the last single week of trading, and 17.88 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 6.84%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $6,673 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,381,077, which is approximately 2.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,542,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.73 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $382.35 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 0.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 29,183,430 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 33,892,135 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 324,680,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,756,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,959,092 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 13,545,246 shares during the same period.