Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. What else is Wall St. saying

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] loss -0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $58.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that DuPont Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

2Q22 Net Sales of $3.3 billion, increased 7%; organic sales increased 9% versus year-ago period.

2Q22 GAAP Income from continuing operations of $365 million; operating EBITDA of $829 million increased 6% versus year-ago period; consistent operating EBITDA margin on year-over-year and sequential basis.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. represents 512.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.70 billion with the latest information. DD stock price has been found in the range of $57.20 to $58.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 4754377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $78.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 23.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.78, while it was recorded at 59.66 for the last single week of trading, and 71.23 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $21,295 million, or 74.40% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,987,011, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,216,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -18.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 16,756,468 shares. Additionally, 651 investors decreased positions by around 24,179,666 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 325,277,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,214,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,957,511 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 4,474,021 shares during the same period.