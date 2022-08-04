Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] Is Currently 12.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VLON] closed the trading session at $0.44 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4133, while the highest price level was $0.7499. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.68 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 357.80K shares, VLON reached to a volume of 6956284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

VLON stock trade performance evaluation

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, VLON shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5256, while it was recorded at 0.4024 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4694 for the last 200 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -426.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -200.28.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 23.20% of VLON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLON stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 201,758, which is approximately 1.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 101,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in VLON stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9000.0 in VLON stock with ownership of nearly 20.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VLON] by around 43,046 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 98,454 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 265,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLON stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,260 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,400 shares during the same period.