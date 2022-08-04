Unum Group [UNM] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $36

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 14.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.93. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Unum Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net income of $370.4 million ($1.83 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2022; after-tax adjusted operating income was $386.6 million ($1.91 per diluted common share).

Results reflect improving trend in COVID-related mortality impacts, strong operating performance, and favorable sales and premium trends in core business segments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3271567 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unum Group stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for UNM stock reached $7.41 billion, with 202.63 million shares outstanding and 199.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 3271567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unum Group [UNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $34.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72.

How has UNM stock performed recently?

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.88, while it was recorded at 32.64 for the last single week of trading, and 29.61 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.16. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Unum Group [UNM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 13.65%.

Insider trade positions for Unum Group [UNM]

There are presently around $5,933 million, or 89.40% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,681,485, which is approximately 3.661% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,436,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $770.22 million in UNM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $654.7 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly 4.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 17,374,670 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 17,093,743 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 130,648,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,116,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,767,554 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 8,312,241 shares during the same period.