Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Is Currently 32.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] gained 32.36% on the last trading session, reaching $9.53 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Tupperware Brands Appoints Mark Burgess to Board of Directors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announced today that Mark Burgess has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective August 4.

Mr. Burgess joins the Tupperware Board following a career in the manufacturing and packaging industry, having served in top leadership positions in companies specializing in product lifecycle analysis and with particular expertise in materials like plastic and glass. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global packaging services and solutions company supplying high-quality packaging solutions across the full packaging lifecycle through its global network of design, manufacturing, and refurbishment and recycling facilities.

Tupperware Brands Corporation represents 48.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $410.55 million with the latest information. TUP stock price has been found in the range of $8.30 to $11.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 13283840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for TUP stock

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.95. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 22.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +66.65. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

There are presently around $340 million, or 73.10% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,938,206, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,436,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.75 million in TUP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $28.34 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 0.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 2,310,053 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 3,897,698 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 29,431,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,638,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,054,401 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,129,026 shares during the same period.