Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] Revenue clocked in at $57.90 million, down -0.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.96 at the close of the session, up 19.23%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated July 15, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As previously announced, Tuniu received a notification letter (the “Deficiency Notice”) from the Nasdaq dated April 13, 2022 indicating that the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of $1.00 required for continued listing under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for 30 consecutive business days. According to the Deficiency Notice, if at any time during the 180 day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for 10 consecutive business days from June 30 through July 14, 2022, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is closed.

Tuniu Corporation stock is now -0.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOUR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.16 and lowest of $0.9462 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.95, which means current price is +110.98% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, TOUR reached a trading volume of 11475874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has TOUR stock performed recently?

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.23. With this latest performance, TOUR shares dropped by -22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8487, while it was recorded at 0.9910 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9738 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

Insider trade positions for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

There are presently around $11 million, or 29.70% of TOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOUR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,512,678, which is approximately -0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 1.68% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,748,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 million in TOUR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.39 million in TOUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 175,398 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 480,504 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,608,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,264,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,398 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 93,061 shares during the same period.