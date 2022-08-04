The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Stock trading around $2.60 per share: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.79% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.88%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that The RealReal Urges Congress to Consider Circularity in the Fight Against Climate Crisis.

Congressional briefing sheds light on fast fashion’s irreversible damage, positions circularity as a solution.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—recently hosted a Congressional briefing entitled, “Fashion and the Environment – How to Achieve a Circular Future.” The bipartisan briefing for House and Senate staff was kicked off with opening remarks by both Senate Recycling Caucus Co-Chair Tom Carper (D-DE) and House Recycling Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock dropped by -83.66%. The one-year The RealReal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.12. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $253.76 million, with 93.48 million shares outstanding and 91.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 4118912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $215 million, or 96.40% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,442,925, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,015,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.64 million in REAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $13.9 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 60.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 21,077,242 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 21,085,327 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,532,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,695,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,418,467 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,811,544 shares during the same period.