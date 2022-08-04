The New York Times Company [NYT] Is Currently -1.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] closed the trading session at $30.81 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.07, while the highest price level was $31.86. The company report on August 3, 2022 that The New York Times Company Reports 2022 Second-Quarter Results.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its second-quarter 2022 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.

As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call today at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss these financial results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167677/f300447b9b, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.21 percent and weekly performance of -2.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, NYT reached to a volume of 3595898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $34.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $48, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on NYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NYT stock trade performance evaluation

The New York Times Company [NYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, NYT shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.91, while it was recorded at 31.47 for the last single week of trading, and 41.05 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.15 and a Gross Margin at +47.13. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.03.

The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The New York Times Company [NYT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to -1.40%.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,684 million, or 92.10% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,840,783, which is approximately -0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,839,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.4 million in NYT stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $344.06 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly 2.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The New York Times Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 12,412,085 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 12,469,182 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 127,138,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,019,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,882,694 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,385,494 shares during the same period.