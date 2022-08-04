The Home Depot Inc. [HD] moved up 1.88: Why It’s Important

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 1.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $306.37. The company report on August 3, 2022 that The Home Depot Foundation Commits Up to $300,000 To Support Flood Relief in Kentucky and Surrounding States.

More than $4.5 Million Committed to Disaster Response in 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3324791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Home Depot Inc. stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for HD stock reached $312.75 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3324791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $347.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $340 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $340, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on HD stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 420 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 75.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 290.98, while it was recorded at 302.69 for the last single week of trading, and 336.32 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $219,195 million, or 71.10% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,307,687, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,085,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.08 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.98 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,590 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 25,721,120 shares. Additionally, 1,407 investors decreased positions by around 42,499,665 shares, while 354 investors held positions by with 647,238,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,459,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,738,177 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 2,176,502 shares during the same period.