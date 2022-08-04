Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Stock trading around $33.34 per share: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $33.34 on 08/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.755, while the highest price level was $33.76. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Suncor Energy to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2022) – Suncor will release its second quarter financial results on August 4, 2022 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the second quarter will be held on August 5, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Kris Smith, interim president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, chief financial officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Trevor Bell, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.20 percent and weekly performance of 6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, SU reached to a volume of 5399211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.69, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 30.69 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 26.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,709 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 71,138,637, which is approximately -7.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,285,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.41 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -23.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 85,099,828 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 124,223,164 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 591,793,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,116,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,583,900 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 13,316,294 shares during the same period.