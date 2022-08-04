Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] Stock trading around $93.70 per share: What’s Next?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] loss -0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $93.70 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Stanley Black & Decker Reports 2Q 2022 Results.

Second Quarter Revenues of $4.4 Billion, Up 16% Versus Prior Year, Led By Acquisitions in Outdoor Power Equipment and Price Realization.

Completion of Security Divestitures in July Generated $4.1 Billion in Cash Proceeds, Strengthening Balance Sheet and Fueling Capital Allocation Priorities.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. represents 163.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.07 billion with the latest information. SWK stock price has been found in the range of $91.88 to $94.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SWK reached a trading volume of 3228180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $134.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while Vertical Research kept a Hold rating on SWK stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWK shares from 222 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for SWK stock

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.22. With this latest performance, SWK shares dropped by -15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.48 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.96, while it was recorded at 96.16 for the last single week of trading, and 151.13 for the last 200 days.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.68. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]

There are presently around $12,995 million, or 92.70% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,623,594, which is approximately 17.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,015,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in SWK stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $758.69 million in SWK stock with ownership of nearly 7.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 16,944,531 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 20,503,719 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 101,242,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,690,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,534,896 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 4,081,030 shares during the same period.