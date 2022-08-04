Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] moved down -7.43: Why It’s Important

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] slipped around -2.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.50 at the close of the session, down -7.43%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $1.3 billion, up 26% y/y.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is now -26.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPR Stock saw the intraday high of $33.13 and lowest of $30.7669 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.31, which means current price is +20.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 5316183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $53.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $39 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 53 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.06.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.27, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 40.49 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $2,739 million, or 82.10% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,384,185, which is approximately 0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,703,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.67 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $167.96 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 4.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 12,810,744 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 12,127,577 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 62,002,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,940,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,336,228 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,610,755 shares during the same period.